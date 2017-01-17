Broncos Name Joe Woods Defensive Coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos didn’t have to look far for their new defensive coordinator.

Joe Woods joined the team in and has been working as the defensive backs coach since 2015.

OFFICIAL: We’ve promoted Joe Woods to defensive coordinator 📰 » https://t.co/mKObjdr5fM pic.twitter.com/dBfksvDBod — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 17, 2017

Woods will replace outgoing coordinator Wade Phillips.

“When I came here, one of my very close friends in this business—[Joseph]—told me, ‘You go get this guy.’ I didn’t know Joe,” former head coach Gary Kubiak said last month. “Boy, was he right. He’s been special.”

Woods helped develop the “No-Fly Zone” defense, which third, first, and fourth in total yardage over the last three years.

RELATED: Broncos Name Mike McCoy Offensive Coordinator

“It’s a special secondary with Talib and Chris and those guys, even the safeties, with Stewart and T.J.,” said head coach Vance Joseph said Thursday. “It’s rare that you have four guys of a Pro Bowl level in one secondary. That’s rare, and they’re all fully-engaged guys.”