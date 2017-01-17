Boulder Considers Lower Fines For Bear-Resistant Trash Bin Refusal

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder city council members are hearing public input about scaling back fines for people refusing to use bear-resistant trash bins.

Bears are a common sight in the neighborhoods in west Boulder. That was part of the decision behind the city requirement that residents use bear-proof trash bins starting in 2014.

Some people violated the rule and city leaders decided to implement fines for those who did not follow the requirement.

The City of Boulder issued 800 fines between June and December 2016. First-time offenders faced a $250 fine. That fine increases to $500 for a second violation and it could cost $1,000 for every subsequent violation.

The city council is considering lowering that fine to $100 in the Tuesday afternoon meeting.

It’s unclear when the final decision on the fine amounts will be announced.