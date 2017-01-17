Best Places In Denver For Second-Hand Baby Gear

By Deborah Flomberg If you’ve got a new bundle of joy on the way, chances are you’ve already experienced some stress over the cost of raising your new kiddo. From baby clothes to furniture, car seats and more, there are a lot of expenses that your kid will outgrow before you’ve even paid off the credit card bill. So instead of racking up debt, check out one of these great spots to pick up used baby gear for children of all ages. From the smallest of newborns to toddlers and young children, you’ll find everything you need at much lower prices than if you bought everything new. Plus you can bring stuff back to re-sell once you’re done with it all.

Once Upon A Child

8253 S. Quebec

Centennial, CO 80112

(720) 464-6822

www.onceuponachildcentennial.com 8253 S. QuebecCentennial, CO 80112(720) 464-6822 If you’re looking to save a few bucks on some very important baby gear, then Once Upon a Child may be your first stop. You’ll find used strollers, booster seats, high chairs, entertainer systems, baby gates and so much more all for much less than you’d find them new at any major retailer. If you need toddler stuff, clothing and shoes, you can find those items here too, and Once Upon a Child pays cash for gently used items. So once you’re child out grows all these things you can bring them back so another mother can get some use out of them while saving some cash too. Visit Once Upon a Child and plan to stock up.

Back On The Rack

600 S. Holly St.

Denver, CO 80246

(303) 355-0191

Back on the Rack is a local consignment boutique specializing in children's items. It's mostly children's clothing and toys, but you'll also find baby equipment here and lots of great gently used gear for your tiny ones. Whether you're seeking strollers, high chairs, playpens or cradles, you might want to make Back on the Rack a priority stop to stock up to get your new baby's nursery ready to go. Then, as your child grows, you can come back to Back on the Rack for toddler clothing, young child clothing, shoes and so much more. After all, they grow so fast, why pay full price for something that may only last a month or two?

Cotton Kids Consignment

10920 S. Parker Road

Parker, CO 80134

(303) 840-9901

www.cottonkidsconsignment.com 10920 S. Parker RoadParker, CO 80134(303) 840-9901 Kids outgrow their stuff so quickly, and the kind folks at Cotton Kids Consignment know just how to help you plan for the future of your rapidly growing child. You’ll find lots of gently used items here, including all the must-haves. Cradles, cribs, toys, playpens, books, clothing, shoes, car seats and so much more. Everything here is clean, inspected and ready to go home to your family to find a new life with a special new boy or girl. If you need maternity items, you’ll also find a great selection of used good here as well, so Cotton Kids Consignment can help you go from pregnant to toddler in one stop.

Bumps And Bundles

2600 East St.

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 279-9224

If you're in the Golden area, Bumps and Bundles is the perfect spot to stock up for your new bundle of joy. Sure, there is a lot of baby clothing and toddler gear here, but you'll also find strollers, car seats, playpens, furniture and more, and usually a pretty large selection of each, depending on what they have in stock at any one time. With a rapidly changing inventory, crafts from local artisans and only the cleanest and best gently used baby gear and clothing, Bumps and Bundles may be your one-stop shop for at least the first few years of your new child's life.