1 Arrested, 3 Killed In Southern Colorado Shooting

January 17, 2017 12:14 PM
CAPULIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting in Conejos County in Southern Colorado Sunday night. One man was taken into police custody.

Deputies for the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on County Road Y in the Capulin area for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Guadalupe Cervantes, 57, and Jose M. Archuleta 54, were deceased at the scene. A female identified as Marissa Herrera, 30, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital before she was flown to a hospital in Denver. She did not survive.

Don L. Martinez, 34, also suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital. His condition remained unknown on Tuesday morning.

Deputies arrested Santos Navares, 25, of La Jara several miles west of the scene on County Road AA after he ran away.

Navares, who also goes by the name Santos Rameriz, was taken into custody by Conejos County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Colorado State Troopers, Manassa Police, Antonito Police, and the La Jara Police.

Navares was booked on the following charges: three counts of first-degree murder with intent after deliberation, three counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, first-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury, aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony menacing.

Other charges could be added at a later date after the investigation is complete.

The relation of Navares to the victims has not been released. The motive for the shooting is unclear.

