Sophomore Is First Girl To Dunk In Colorado High School History

By Michael Spencer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Regis High School Sophomore Fran Belibi became the first high school girl to dunk in a game last Friday.

Belibi instantly became an internet sensation when her video went viral and made the number one play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10.

“I didn’t think it was going to get this big,” said Belibi.

“Coach Carl (Mattei) told me that if I were to dunk in a game he’d get it on SportsCenter that night, but I didn’t believe him.”

First Colorado HS Girls Dunk in history. Fran Belibi 15 yr old soph Regis Jesuit HS #SCtop10 @milehimagicbb @MileHiSptsPreps @MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/bMPoRJyPfe — RJHS Girls BBall (@RJHSGDBball) January 7, 2017

Shortly after the dunk went viral on social media Mattei’s phone began to ring.

“It’s been a zoo,” Mattie joked.

Belibi received 217 scholarship offers in the first four days after her dunk.

“I got out of church, and my phone has 18 calls or messages” said Mattei about the influx of calls.

Belibi has a future playing basketball, even though she has only been playing for two years.

“I played tennis since I was like four, and that’s the sport I was going to play in high school. That was going to be my bread and butter.”

But then Belibi developed an appetite for basketball.

“I’m watching the voice at home with my wife. My assistant sends me a tape of her dunking a volleyball straight up,” says Mattei recalling the day he first saw Fran play.

“I raced to the gym and she said, ‘I think I can play.’”

“I came to the first open gym and I snapped the rim back, and I was ‘woo, I’m pretty great.’ But, I couldn’t make a layup” says Fran, laughing as she recalls her first experience with basketball.

Belibi will have her choice of colleges. She has a 3.71 cumulative GPA, so whether she goes for academics or sports, her future is bright.

“I’d love to play basketball in college, but I also want to get my degree,” says Belibi.

For now, she’ll enjoy the rest of her high school career, while the rest of the world enjoys watching her highlights.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.