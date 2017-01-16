Latest Forecast: Wintry Weather Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper-level storm system spinning over Oklahoma early Monday will produce snow across much of Colorado. As the storm moves northeast through the day, the snow will gradually end from north to south and should end completely in the Denver area by early Monday afternoon.

Accumulation will be minor in most areas with 1-4 inches expected in the Denver metro area. The higher amounts will generally be on the south and west sides of town including along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties and in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties.

Farther north accumulation should be less with around 1 inch around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

In terms of the mountains, we also expect minor snow accumulation on Monday with amounts less than 3 inches in Summit County and even less farther west around Vail.

High pressure will take control of the weather over Colorado for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The result will be sunshine statewide and warmer temperatures for the metro area.

The next storm to take aim at the state will arrive at the end of the week with a chance for snow mainly in the mountains from Thursday night through Saturday. Accumulation should be minor. A few flurries may also develop in Denver Friday morning.

