DENVER (CBS4) – A teen from Denver has been killed during an incident at a nightclub in Mexico on Monday.

According to CBSNews.com, the shooting occurred in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

CBS4 has confirmed the victim from Denver is Alejandra Villanueva.

Villanueva’s family says she was not shot, but was one of the victims who was trampled as people tried to escape.

