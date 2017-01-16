Denver Celebrating King Legacy With Annual ‘Marade’

DENVER (AP) — People are walking through Denver in light snow to they celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in the city’s 31st annual “marade”.

Monday’s combination march and parade followed speeches by lawmakers including Gov. John Hickenlooper and Colorado’s congressional delegation in City Park.

The Denver Post reports that some in the crowd heckled Republican congressman Mike Coffman as he spoke because of his vote to repeal the federal health care law.

PHOTO GALLERY: Denver’s 2017 Marade

The marade runs along Denver’s main street, Colfax Avenue, past the state Capitol and on to Civic Center Park, about 3 miles away.

On Monday evening, the National Western Stock Show will pay tribute to the heritage of America’s black cowboys with its annual MLK Day rodeo.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)