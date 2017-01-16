COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Denver Celebrating King Legacy With Annual ‘Marade’

January 16, 2017 12:47 PM
DENVER (AP) — People are walking through Denver in light snow to they celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in the city’s 31st annual “marade”.

Monday’s combination march and parade followed speeches by lawmakers including Gov. John Hickenlooper and Colorado’s congressional delegation in City Park.

The Denver Post reports that some in the crowd heckled Republican congressman Mike Coffman as he spoke because of his vote to repeal the federal health care law.

PHOTO GALLERY: Denver’s 2017 Marade

The marade runs along Denver’s main street, Colfax Avenue, past the state Capitol and on to Civic Center Park, about 3 miles away.

On Monday evening, the National Western Stock Show will pay tribute to the heritage of America’s black cowboys with its annual MLK Day rodeo.

