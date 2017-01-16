COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Democratic Primary Starts Early With Johnston Entry

January 16, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Cary Kennedy, Democratic Primary, Ed Perlmutter, John Hickenlooper, Ken Salazaar, Mike Johnston

DENVER (AP) — The Democratic primary for the 2018 Colorado governor’s race is off to an early start.

State Sen. Mike Johnston will announce he’s running for governor on Tuesday. He’s the first to join what’s expected to be a long list of Democratic politicians throwing their hats in the ring to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper at the end of his second term.

Johnston is a former principal and Obama education adviser who has been active on Colorado school issues. He says he has a record of working across the aisle to expand opportunity.

There hasn’t been a truly open Democratic gubernatorial primary in Colorado for a decade. Denver businessman Noel Ginsburg has already announced. Other candidates could include former interior secretary Ken Salazar, Rep. Ed Perlmutter and former state treasurer Cary Kennedy.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

