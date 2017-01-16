Buses Get Stuck On Slick Roads

DENVER (CBS4) – Slick conditions caused problems for drivers across the Denver metro area Monday morning.

Two buses, in particular, had issues in downtown Denver on Broadway Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue.

The first bus, after its passengers were dropped off, got stuck at about 8 a.m., blocking lanes of traffic.

Before it could be moved, 90 minutes later, a second bus also got stuck in the snow that hadn’t yet been cleared.

One lane of traffic was able to get by while emergency workers helped get the buses moving again, but traffic was backed up through downtown.

Both buses were finally moved at about 10 a.m., and all lanes of traffic are now open.