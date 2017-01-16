2 Dead In Southern Colorado Shooting

CAPULIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in a shooting in the small town of Capulin.

Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin confirmed the deaths to CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Initial reports indicated seven people were killed in the shooting, but Martin says that is not the case.

The Valley Courier in Alamosa says that it happened after a disagreement at a birthday party.

No further information, including details on a possible suspect, is currently available on the incident.

Capulin is located in Conejos County, southwest of Alamosa, on the New Mexico border.