Latest Forecast: Unsettled With Some Snow Through Early Monday

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm passing to the southeast of Colorado will keep the forecast unsettled for the next 30 hours.

We’re anticipating a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow on the eastern plains today. It will turn to all snow by tonight and last into the first half of Monday.

This should not be a major storm system but it will create some tough travel at times, especially south and east of Denver.

A warming trend arrives starting Tuesday and it should last most of the week ahead.

