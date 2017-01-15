Latest Forecast: Unsettled With Some Snow Through Early Monday

January 15, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm passing to the southeast of Colorado will keep the forecast unsettled for the next 30 hours.

We’re anticipating a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow on the eastern plains today. It will turn to all snow by tonight and last into the first half of Monday.

1 21 Latest Forecast: Unsettled With Some Snow Through Early Monday

This should not be a major storm system but it will create some tough travel at times, especially south and east of Denver.

A warming trend arrives starting Tuesday and it should last most of the week ahead.

5day Latest Forecast: Unsettled With Some Snow Through Early Monday

snowpack Latest Forecast: Unsettled With Some Snow Through Early Monday

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

