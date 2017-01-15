Denver Rolls Past North Dakota State 79-55

January 15, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: C.J. Bobbitt, Daniel Amigo, Denver Pioneers, Joe Rosga, North Dakota State Bison, Thomas Neff

DENVER (AP) – Daniel Amigo scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Denver rolled to a 79-55 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

It was Amigo’s seventh double-double this season. He was 13 of 20 from the floor for the Pioneers (11-7, 3-2 Summit League) who finished with a 49-27 rebounding edge over North Dakota State. Thomas Neff, Joe Rosga and C.J. Bobbitt added 10 points apiece.

The Denver victory snaps a four-game winning streak for North Dakota State.

Rosga and Neff each sank a 3-pointer late in the first half to help Denver to a 26-15 lead with 5:59 to go. Then Rosga and Pemberton teamed up for two more 3s to push it to 38-23 with 2:09 remaining and the Pioneers held a 43-23 advantage at the break.

North Dakota State trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

A.J. Jacobson scored 13 points to lead the Bison (12-6, 4-1).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia