Rally Held In Support Of The Affordable Care Act

January 15, 2017 5:38 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people rallied in Denver to keep the Affordable Care Act on Sunday.

They came together at the Laborers Hall near 9th Avenue and Galapago Street.

(credit: CBS)

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS)

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette helped organize the rally with the help of Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and other lawmakers.

Last week congressional Republicans approved the process to start repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. hey’re promising a less expensive and more efficient version.

Lynne says any changes would be detrimental.

“So I think our hope is they think long and hard before they blow up a system that really took many, many years to put together. You just can’t flip it overnight,” Lynne said.

Lynne says if Coloradans have concerns about replacing the Affordable Care Act, they should call their lawmakers and voice their concerns.

