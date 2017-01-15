7 Injured After Driver Runs Red Light In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Police say seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in crashes triggered by a pickup driver who ran a red light in Colorado Springs.

They say the pickup driver hit one car which in turn was hit by a third vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The pickup driver ran away before police arrived but they say they know who the driver is.

The other five people who were injured were treated and released from the hospital.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

