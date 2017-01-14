‘Reckless Speeds’ Led To Deadly Maserati Crash

By Melissa Garcia

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators believe that “reckless speeds” contributed to an overnight crash that killed the driver of a Maserati.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene near C-470 and Lucent Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Saturday when someone walking by spotted the vehicle in a grassy ditch area off of Plaza Drive.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said that the Maserati had landed in a retention pond.

Authorities found the car’s driver and only occupant, a man in his early 20s, deceased inside the car.

A diver assisted authorities in pulling his body from the mangled blue performance vehicle.

It was unknown what time the crash occurred, but authorities believed that it happened sometime overnight because the vehicle was covered in frost.

Investigators said that the Maserati belonged to the Mike Ward Maserati & Infiniti dealership less than a mile away from the scene of the deadly crash.

Dealership employees refused to comment, and it was unclear if the driver was a customer, a staff member, or otherwise. Authorities did say, however, that the deceased driver had permission to be behind the wheel.

Neighbors told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia that they had heard about the car accident on a neighborhood website. Some walked to the crash scene to find thick skid marks crossing over the median and onto the sidewalk near the embankment where the car ended up.

“It looks like he started crashing down there, and ended up there, and it’s at least 100 yards away from where the skid marks are,” said Ryan Hess, who lives nearby. “I’d say at least 100 miles an hour, and there’s a curve right there. Nothing you want to go fast around.”

As of Saturday evening, the driver’s identity had not been released.

