Man Loses ‘Pride & Joy’ On The Job Delivering Pizza

By Dillon Thomas

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Golden is out a car, and possibly a job, after a pizza delivery gone wrong last Thursday.

College student Tyler Warren, 21, said his 1998 white Honda Civic was stolen as he delivered a pizza for Domino’s Pizza in Golden.

“It is just kind of a traumatic experience. I never thought it would happen,” Warren said.

Warren was at the door of a home along Ford Street delivering a pizza when he noticed someone was driving away in his car.

“I ran after it, and chased down a (passing) car. They helped me,” Warren told CBS4.

However, the suspect got away with Warren’s car. Police later spotted the vehicle driving towards Lookout Mountain.

“The officers tried to pull him over. But he escaped, I guess. He ran a few stop signs,” Warren said.

Police located the bumper of the vehicle after the suspect allegedly crashed the car while fleeing.

“The police decided to end the pursuit because it was a danger to the public,” Warren said. “Right now he could be anywhere.”

Warren’s Honda was purchased with his savings money.

“Anybody that knows me, knows (the car) is my pride and joy,” Warren said.

Warren said the keys to his house were inside the stolen car, alongside his wallet. Warren was also using his mother’s cell phone for GPS purposes. That phone was also taken.

Warren’s credit card was used after the theft at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Lakewood. However, police were not notified of the card’s use until the bank flagged it.

Warren told CBS4 his family had to re-key their home after realizing his address was on his license, with the keys to the home in the car.

According to Warren, he felt he followed Domino’s policies while delivering, citing a rule of only keeping less than $20 in cash on him at all times. However, he said he wasn’t made aware of a policy regarding car operation during delivery.

“I haven’t heard of a policy where you are supposed to turn your car off. I wasn’t aware of that,” Warren said.

The vehicle is Warren’s family’s only source of transportation.

He said he hoped the suspect would see CBS4’s report, and turn over the car, before police found them.

“Please do the right thing, please return it,” Warren said.

After hearing of the theft, the woman who ordered the pizza on Ford Street gave Warren a sympathy card. The card also had $100 inside.

If you would like to help Warren purchase a new vehicle, he has created a GoFundMe page.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.