KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS4) – The No. 1 ranked Denver Pioneers hockey team hit a snag on Friday and lost a key player in the process.

The Pioneers lost 3-0 to the Western Michigan Broncos.

Bad Friday night for DU Hockey. Lost 3-0 to Western Michigan, and gold medal winner Troy Terry hurt and out at least 5 weeks. — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) January 14, 2017

Denver’s gold medal winning forward, Troy Terry, from Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch, was injured in the game and is expected to miss at least five weeks.

The Pioneers face off again against the Broncos at 7 p.m. Saturday.