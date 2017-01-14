Latest Forecast: New Winter Storm Eyes Denver, Eastern Plains

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A new winter storm will impact the region over the next 48 hours.

This time around it looks like southern and eastern Colorado will take the brunt. Our northern mountains will catch a break.

Initially we could even see some freezing rain on the eastern plains before the precip changes over to all snow.

Denver is right on the edge of this storm system. At this time I expect at least a few inches of snow in the Denver area between 12 p.m. on Sunday and 12 p.m. on Monday. The heaviest totals should be on the south and east sides of town based on the current track.

BUT … small shifts in the track of this storm will mean big changes to the forecast. Please check in with us on CBS4 during our Saturday evening newscast for the latest update.

Have a great Saturday! If you’re out and about come see us and the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab at the International Sportsmen’s Expo being held at the Convention Center in downtown Denver.

