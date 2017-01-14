There’s Just ‘Snow’where To Put It All, And It’s Only January

January 14, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Frisco, Frisco Public Works, Jeff Goble, Snowstorm

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – More snow is predicted for Colorado’s central mountains this weekend as towns are still trying to get a handle on all the snow they got from the last storm.

The town of Frisco is starting to run out of space to store all its snow. There is long-term, permanent snow storage, but the space is dwindling after getting four feet of snow in less than two weeks.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Goble with Frisco Public Works says it’s been 10 years since they’ve seen so much snow and they need to use some creative thinking for places to put it.

“We have had discussions of looking into, if we need to, a snowmelt machine,” Goble said.

In Breckenridge, they have moved 3,600 dump truck loads of snow out of town in recent weeks and say they have about half of their snow storage left.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia