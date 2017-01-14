Coughing? How About A Clinically Proven Remedy: Honey

By Dr. Dave Hnida

(CBS4) -With all of the coughing and hacking going on, especially in kids, don’t forget a simple and safe remedy to quell a cough: honey.

It’s obviously nothing new, but this tip comes with a tweak as to how to use it.

Many folks often combine honey with liquids such as hot tea to soothe a sore throat and loosen a tight chest, and certainly that can help, but studies show that straight up honey may be a better way to go. As in literally a teaspoon of honey swallowed undiluted.

And ever since the FDA and Academy of Pediatrics warned parents to avoid over the counter cold and cough products in young children, honey has gotten a fresh look as a natural and effective cough suppressant. Yet not simply as an alternative, but perhaps more of a treatment of choice.

That’s because over the past few years, several studies have shown that honey is clinically effective as products marketed as OTC cough looseners and quieters—obviously great to hear especially since for most, honey is a natural remedy without the side effects that can come with mediation.

Even better, it’s not just youngsters who can get relief from honey, but grownups as well.

Many doctors say to start with a half a teaspoon, working your way up to a swallow of two teaspoons for quieting the cough. (A teaspoon of honey, btw, has about 21 calories).

(We don’t recommend honey in children under age 1, since there is a rare, but possible risk of botulism spores being present in some products— but above that age, the immune system is generally strong where the risk of being affected by contamination is low.)

Obviously it’s still a good idea to take in lots of fluid, and making sure there’s enough moisture and humidity in the air to soothe the airways. We sometimes will even tell otherwise healthy grownups to treat themselves like a child with croup— run the shower, steam up the bathroom, and go sit and read a magazine or book for 10-15 minutes.

Yet don’t forget though that cough is sort of like fever: it can be a good thing. You cough in order to hack out mucus that otherwise might get stuck in your airways and increase your risk of bronchitis and pneumonia.

So, in essence, the best way to look at a cough is that you only want to silence it if it keeps you awake at night, or is interfering with your life during the day. And obviously, if you have shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, or other serious symptoms, the best treatment is a trip to the doctor.

Final point, any cough and cold remedy you might buy will not speed recovery—they are just intended for symptom relief. Plus caution with putting drugs in your body that cause side effects (i.e. raising blood pressure, causing drowsiness, etc.)

Keep it simple, and in this case, think about keeping it natural. Honey can be an effective non medicine way to get a better night’s sleep—young, old, and in-between.

