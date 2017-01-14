Truck Driver Shares Video Of Fellow Drivers Not Using Chains

DENVER (CBS4) – Avalanche danger remains a big concern in Colorado’s high country.

Earlier this week a snow slide crushed a cabin on Vail Pass. Nobody was injured.

So far in 2017, more than 400 avalanches have been recorded in the Colorado Rockies and they’ve forcing more road closures on Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation had to close Highway 550 north of Durango because of multiple avalanches.

Lizard Head Pass was also close but has since reopened after avalanche cleanup work.

Truck driver Edward Nielson posted video on YouTube after a white-knuckle drive through Vail Pass showing semi drivers getting stuck. He comments that they aren’t using chains.

Commercial drivers who don’t obey Colorado chain laws could face a fine.

LINK: Colorado Avalanche Information Center