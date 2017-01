CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A storage unit was discovered in Canon City filled with what appears to be evidence from a 2006 murder case.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the items include a bloodied hatchet and rope.

The unit belonged to a sheriff’s detective but was auctioned off when he didn’t pay the bill.

The couple who bought the unit says they alerted authorities who came and collected the items.