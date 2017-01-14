CAIC: 400 Avalanches Since The Beginning Of 2017

January 14, 2017 10:22 AM
DENVER (AP) – More snow is expected in Colorado’s mountains, but this time it’s mostly forecast to stay toward the south.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains on Saturday. A winter storm warning for freezing rain and snow is in effect for the southeastern part of the state from Saturday night through Monday morning.

This week’s storms have left several feet of new snow in the mountains.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says it has recorded about 400 avalanches since the beginning of the month. It knows of two people who were fully buried but rescued from the slides.

LINK: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

