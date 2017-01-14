Ever Think About Donating Blood? The Time Is Now

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – Record snow may be good for Colorado’s ski resorts, but it’s bad news for banks that could potentially save your life.

“It’s a struggle to maintain a safe and ready blood supply,” said Liz Lambert, spokesperson for Bonfils Blood Center.

Lambert told CBS4 the winter months can hit donation rates hard — whether it’s because people become ill during flu season and can’t give blood or snow storms forcing blood centers to close their doors.

“Last week we had that storm on Thursday and that canceled four blood drives right there,” she said.

Severe weather is disrupting blood center operations across the United States. Bonfils Blood Center is part of Blood Systems, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers. As members of that network, Bonfils Blood Center in Colorado is stepping forward to help its sister communities that are in the path of severe weather. Yet the winter storms are putting pressure on the system’s supply.

“It only takes one storm to cause a problem in one particular area,” Lambert said. “Bonfils, for example, tries to keep a four-day supply of every blood type on the shelf, ready to go, just to meet that need. But that can be a struggle any time you have a closure, one drive cancellation that can cause a drop in donations and we need to make that up.”

January is National Blood Donor Month and the hope is that more people will answer the urgent call to give.

“We want to make sure that when the weather is nice where you live that, if you have an hour to spare, that you go ahead and give that blood and ensure where there is a snow storm or flood or some other kind of inclement, that that blood can help those patients in those areas as well,” Lambert said.

All during National Blood Donor Month, donors who give blood at any Bonfils community donor center or mobile blood drive will get a voucher — good starting the next day — for a free pint of beer or nonalcoholic drink at any Old Chicago, Rock Bottom or Gordon Biersch location in Colorado.

In addition, every Monday in January when you donate at the community center in Lowry, donors will receive a gift bag of Bonfils swag and be entered to win one of five Colorado Winter Staycation packages.

For more information, visit a special section of bonfils.org.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Call (303) 363-2300 or visit bonfils.org for more information or to make an appointment.

