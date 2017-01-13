Special Gear May Have Saved Skier Who Got Buried In Avalanche

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A backcountry skier was both lucky and well prepared when he got buried in an avalanche this week near Silverton.

The skier apparently triggered the avalanche and the large slide sent the man down onto Highway 550, where it buried him several feet deep in snow.

Sallie Barney and her husband, a backcountry ski safety instructor, happened to drive up to the scene moments later.

“We had shovels in the car then he just rushed up to the scene and started digging,” Barney told CBS4.

The skiier was using a breathing apparatus known as an Avalung that likely bought him valuable time as Barney and others tried to reach him.

Barney snapped photos as the group dug four feet down, not knowing whether the skiier would survive.

“But then once his airway was cleared, he asked ‘Are you okay?’ and we got a verbal response. And then he put the Avalung right back in his mouth and we realized he was living and okay and conscious … it was a huge relief,” Barney said.

In the first 12 days of the year, trackers have already recorded nearly 400 avalanches and know of 11 people who’ve been trapped. So far, everyone has survived.

“It was terrifying and shocking and not something you expect to see when you’re driving down the highway,” Barney said.

