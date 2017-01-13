Snow Plow Driver Survives Crash Off Canyon Edge

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Ut. (CBS4) – Video of a plow crashing off the edge of a canyon in Utah serves as a reminder to slow down and drive defensively in the Colorado high country as a storm is set to impact the mountains this weekend.

Dashcam video shows a tractor-trailer clipping a Utah Department of Transportation snow plow on Thursday, sending it off the side of a cliff 300 feet down the canyon. The driver, a 23-year department veteran, survived the crash, and was taken to a Provo hospital with serious injuries.

A UDOT spokesman says the truck driver “temporarily blinded by the wash of the plow and couldn’t see where he was going.”

Utah Highway Patrol cited the driver of the tractor-trailer for improper passing and failure to maintain lane. The driver did stay on scene and called authorities after the crash.

UDOT released the dashcam as a way to remind drivers to be extra cautious around snowplows.