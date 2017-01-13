Rockies’ Arenado Agrees To $29.5 Million, 2-Year Contract

January 13, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Nolan Arenado

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a $29.5 million, two-year contract.

Arenado will make $11.75 million this season and $17.75 million in 2018. He’ll have one year of arbitration eligibility remaining for 2019, after which he would become eligible for free agency.

Arenado tied for the NL lead with 41 home runs last season and he drove in a major league-best 133 runs. He also won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove and his second straight Silver Slugger.

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood and outfielder Charlie Blackmon are eligible for arbitration.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

