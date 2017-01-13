Puppy Thieves Wanted In $1,300 Dog Theft

January 13, 2017 8:40 PM
By Stan Bush

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people are wanted for stealing a puppy at a pet store in Centennial.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 3 a man and woman stole a dog at Perfect Pets off University Blvd and Arapahoe Rd. Surveillance video shows the woman grab the puppy by its neck and stuff it in her sweatshirt.

“They weren’t doing anything suspicious which is why we didn’t notice it,” says Rose Larsen, who family owns the pet store.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The suspects are in their 20s. Both have dark hair and the woman was wearing a grey Puma sweatshirt.

The pair stole at Papillon puppy, a breed that usually sells for $1,300. Larsen says the store is offering a reward if the puppy is returned, but is more concerned about the puppy’s health.

“They’re extremely prone to hypoglycemia so if they don’t know what they’re doing that puppy could easily die.”

This is the fourth time a puppy has been stolen from Perfect Pets. Larsen says in the three previous instances the dogs were returned one way or another. The store is now considering changes to their hand on policy with puppies.

“It’s sad that we have to lock dogs up because people want to play with them,” said Larsen.

Anyone with information about the crime, the whereabouts of the stolen dog, or the identification of these suspects is asked to call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information. Additionally, Perfect Pets is offering a $300 reward.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Important Announcement

