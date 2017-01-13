Police Look For Video Of 4 Kids Run Over On Way To School

January 13, 2017 5:23 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for help as they investigate how four elementary school students were run over on their way to class.

Police would like any video that may have been taken as or just after the students were hit by a turning car in front of their school on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said that the children — three siblings and a cousin — were crossing in a crosswalk with the help of a crossing guard when they were struck.

Police say some people who saw the crash rushed over to lift the car off the children, pulling one of them free.

All four children were taken to the hospital, and two were admitted including one with serious injuries. Police say they’re expected to recover.

