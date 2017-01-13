Man Sentenced To 3 Life Terms In Prison For Triple Homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man accused in a triple homicide in Adams County in 2014 was convicted and sentenced to three consecutive life prison terms plus 48 years on Friday.

Gabriel Lee Flores was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Johnny Gutierrez, 37-year-old Jason Quijada and 17-year-old Jayson Figueroa.

They were killed Dec. 10, 2014 at 21 Cragmore Street in unincorporated Adams County.

Flores was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Joshua Williamson, who was left for dead but survived. Flores also was convicted of aggravated robbery.

“This was a senseless killing of three individuals and the attempted murder of another man. Mr. Flores is a very dangerous man and I am glad to see that he will be out of society for the rest of his life,” said District Attorney Dave Young in a statement.

Flores and his co-defendant, Furmen Leyba, robbed two of the victims and another person of money, firearms, drugs and credit cards.

Leyba was sentenced to 36 years in prison in August 2016 for the crime.