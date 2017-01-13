Latest Forecast: Early Fog, Denver Snow Sunday

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After the brief shot of snow on Thursday night, enough moisture was left behind to produce a morning of freezing fog across the Front Range. The fog will burn off leaving mostly cloudy skies behind for the northeast.

In the mountains, snow will continue to fly. Although, not as intense as the last several days.

The pattern of continual moisture flowing out of California is finally breaking with a big low pressure system pushing into southern California. This system will drop in to the Mexican Baja on Friday night into Saturday. Eventually, this system will be tracking up into the southern Rockies and Great Plains on Sunday.

This will bring the potential for heavy snow over the eastern plains including the Denver metro area Sunday afternoon into Monday. It is still too early to give you exact snow amounts as we are still two days out. But, there is a chance for measurable snow heading into next week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!