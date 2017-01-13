Freezing Rain, Increased Traffic Expected Over MLK Holiday Weekend

DENVER (CBS4)– Freezing rain and increased traffic volume is expected to cause some delays for travelers along the Interstate 70 corridor as they make their way to the ski areas.

With fresh powder at many ski areas, skiers and boarders will hit the road over the long holiday weekend and increased volumes are expected along I-70 and other mountain corridors from Friday afternoon through Monday.

“Light to moderate snow is expected along the I-70 corridor, with increased traffic volume due to the holiday weekend and the possibility of avalanche mitigation, travelers should expect delays ,” CDOT’s I-70 Mountain Corridor Manager Patrick Chavez said in a statement.

Freezing rain is expected along the I-70 eastern corridor, I-25 south of Pueblo and throughout southeast Colorado beginning Saturday and lasting through Monday. Icy conditions on roadways are likely.

Additional information from the Colorado State Patrol:

If you are involved in a crash, stay in your vehicle and keep your seatbelt buckled, call 911 and wait for CSP, local law enforcement or Emergency Management professionals to arrive.

Many crashes could be avoided if motorists SLOW DOWN, use caution and drive for the conditions. Slowing down allows you the opportunity to react to changing conditions. Always drive with your view to the front of the hood so you’re prepared to react as needed.

AVOID A FINE! Both passenger and commercial motorists should be aware of the state of Colorado’s traction and chain laws which are implemented when conditions require it. When either law is in effect, highway signage will be activated. Without proper equipment, motorists can be fined $130. If your vehicle blocks the roadway, you could be fined more than $650.

Passenger vehicles:

Traction Law (Code 15) — Motorists will need snow tires, tires with mud/snow (M/S) designation, or a four-wheel drive vehicle — all tires must have a minimum one-eighth inch tread.

Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (Code 16) — Every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock).

Commercial vehicles:

Commercial Chain Law (Code 18) — All commercial vehicles must chain up. Code 18 may be implemented any time there is snow covering the pavement on an ascending grade and to minimize road closures.