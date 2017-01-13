Flight 666 Lands In HEL On Friday The 13th

January 13, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Copenhagen, Denmark, Finland, Finnair, Flight 666, Helsinki

HELSINKI (CBS4) – Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday the 13th bound for HEL.

Helsinki, Finland, that is.

HEL is Helsinki’s airport code.

This according to air traffic site FlightRadar24.com.

Triskaidekaphobiacs (those with the extreme superstition involving the number 13) should probably stop here and look away, because, coincidentally enough, the site also says that the craft is 13-years-old.

It departed Copenhagen at approximately 1:07 p.m. local time, touching down again at 3:41 p.m.

