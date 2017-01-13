Firefighters Rescue Beagle From Thin Ice

January 13, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: Denver Fire Department, Ice Rescue, Sloan's Lake

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Theo, the beagle, is safe after he ran across the ice at Sloan’s Lake and got trapped on an island.

Denver fire crews rescued the pup from the icy waters of Sloan’s Lake Friday afternoon. They say he was without a leash and may have gotten loose from his home nearby.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

“He was having the time of his life,” said Denver Assistant Fire Chief, Todd Hamilton. “I don’t think he was too crazy to see the big guys in the suits coming at him.”

Six firefighters cornered the dog onto an island where he was eventually captured.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Theo is the third dog Denver fire crews have rescued from the water in less than a week. The other two were rescued from Washington Park over the weekend.

“Other than keeping your dog on a leash, the biggest thing you can do is don’t go after him,” Hamilton said. “The dog will be fine. We’ll be there in a timely fashion, get him out of the water, and get him safe and warm.”

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Jennifer Borg says watching the water rescue with her daughter, Eleanor, taught them an important lesson.

“She’ll be three at the end of the month, so I think it kind of registered the safety of water since we live out here.”

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Denver Fire says there’s no telling how thin the ice may be. As sturdy as it may look, fire crews say it’s important for the public to know they only have minutes to get you out before hypothermia sets in.

Fire crews say the best thing to do if your dog goes in the water is to call 911 immediately. They say dogs can handle those conditions longer than humans.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia