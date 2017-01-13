Deadly Crash Causes Backups On I-25 Near Castle Rock

January 13, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Castle Rock, Douglas County, Interstate 25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deadly crash caused some backups during the evening commute in both directions of Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock.

The crash happened at the Tomah Road exit. One person was killed.

Copter4 flew over the crash at I-25 and Tomah Road exit (credit: CBS)

I-25 was down to one lane in each direction near the site of the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted an update on the crash and troopers are investigating the possibility that a driver may have been crossing the interstate to use the emergency turn around in the median.

Copter 4 flew over the crash where the backups stretched in each direction.

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

