ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Several Broncos players, including the team, are sending their best thoughts to departing defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

After the news leaked out Thursday evening that Phillips was heading to the Los Angeles Rams, players on all sides of the ball took to social media to let Phillips know that he’ll be missed, some using the hashtag #ThankYouWade.

Congrats @sonofbum! You will definitely be missed coach! Enjoyed being a part of your legacy! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) January 13, 2017

Going to miss you wade a lot https://t.co/Ejl44vzvCZ — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) January 13, 2017

Gonna miss this man. Enjoyed our breakfast chats every morning @sonofbum!!! https://t.co/CLWdG3RoqU — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) January 13, 2017

I'm going to miss @sonofbum great coach, but even better man! May God continue to bless you and your family! #legend — Corey Nelson (@C_Ne7son) January 13, 2017

Thanks Coach Wade @sonofbum will be missed #Legendary — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 13, 2017

@sonofbum going to miss you

MR. WADE !!! Thank you for everything . — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) January 13, 2017

Phillips also posted his thanks to the organization, John Elway, Gary Kubiak, the players and fans.

Thanks to John for bringing me ,the Greatest staff ,To Gary our leader ,to the Best players ever and to The greatest fans. I will miss you — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 13, 2017