Broncos Name Mike McCoy Offensive Coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have hired Mike McCoy to be the team’s next offensive coordinator.

McCoy returns to the Broncos after serving as the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for the last four years.

OFFICIAL: Mike McCoy will return to our coaching staff. 📰 » https://t.co/OEd9v9ktSe pic.twitter.com/KFD2lWV30H — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 13, 2017

“I want a guy that fits the scheme to the players,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said in a statement posted to the team’s site Thursday. “I want coordinators that put players first and schemes second. If it doesn’t fit the players, let’s not do it. My thought there is ‘players first, scheme second.'”

McCoy was first with the Broncos in 2009, when he joined Josh McDaniels’ first Broncos staff after spending nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

He was also the offensive coordinator for Peyton Manning’s first season with the Broncos, helping him earn the 2012 Comeback Player of the Year honors.

In San Diego, McCoy’s offenses have ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in three of the past five seasons, averaging more than 373 yards per game.