Broncos Name Mike McCoy Offensive Coordinator

January 13, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Mike McCoy, Vance Joseph

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have hired Mike McCoy to be the team’s next offensive coordinator.

McCoy returns to the Broncos after serving as the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for the last four years.

“I want a guy that fits the scheme to the players,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said in a statement posted to the team’s site Thursday. “I want coordinators that put players first and schemes second. If it doesn’t fit the players, let’s not do it. My thought there is ‘players first, scheme second.'”

RELATED: Joseph Begins Overhauling Broncos Coaching Staff

McCoy was first with the Broncos in 2009, when he joined Josh McDaniels’ first Broncos staff after spending nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

He was also the offensive coordinator for Peyton Manning’s first season with the Broncos, helping him earn the 2012 Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 9, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Steelers 31-19. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In San Diego, McCoy’s offenses have ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in three of the past five seasons, averaging more than 373 yards per game.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia