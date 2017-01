PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a two-alarm fire that spread to two homes in Parker on Friday night.

Firefighters rushed to the burning homes in the 11800 block of Horseshoe Lane before 8 p.m.

Once crews arrived, the fire that had started in between the two homes had spread to both homes.

South Metro Fire Rescue said no one was injured in the fire.

What caused the fire is being investigated.