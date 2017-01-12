COMING UP: Don't miss "The Making of 'Patriots Day'" at 6:30 p.m. on CBS4 (Check TV Schedule)

VP Biden Awarded The Medal Of Freedom

January 12, 2017 2:11 PM
WASHINGTON (CBS4) – In a tribute to Vice President Biden before leaving office, President Barack Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the United States, recognizing people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

With Biden saying he had no “inkling,” it was a surprise move on the part of the president.

This is the final Medal of Freedom President Obama will award.

