Vance Joseph Has A Tough Act To Follow

January 12, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, John Elway, Vance Joseph

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Vance Joseph called the Denver Broncos’ job a “reboot, not a rebuild” when he was introduced Thursday as Gary Kubiak’s successor.

Joseph, 44, scuttled interviews scheduled with the Chargers, Rams and 49ers about their head coaching vacancies after meeting with Denver GM John Elway this week about the most desirable opening in the league.

Joseph said he’s eager to step into the Broncos’ championship culture, saying, “It’s a football team that’s not broken. It’s a great job.”

It’s also a pressure cooker that’s driven out the last two coaches with two years left on their contracts.

Kubiak cited health concerns in stepping down last week. He went 24-11, including a win in Super Bowl 50 that came a year after John Fox bolted to the rebuilding Bears following a 49-22 run in Denver.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

