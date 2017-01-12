COMING UP: Don't miss a live stream of Gov. John Hickenlooper's State of the State speech at 11 a.m. on CBSDenver.com (Watch Preview)

Trump’s Choice For AG Has Some Worried About Impact On Legal Pot

January 12, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Legislature, Jeff Sessions, Jonathan Singer, Marijuana Legalization, Tom Downey

DENVER (CBS4) – Comments made by Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions this week about marijuana are sending shockwaves through states like Colorado where the drug is legal.

Sen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general Jan. 10, 2017 in Washington. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general Jan. 10, 2017 in Washington. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary Committee held two days of confirmation hearings for Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general. When asked about marijuana legalization, Sessions offered little clarity on what actions he would take. He said he wouldn’t rule out prosecuting states where it’s legal and indicated he’d rely on federal law to do so.

“It’s not so much the attorney general’s job to decide what laws to enforce,” said Sessions, who is an outspoken opponent of marijuana in all forms.

While several new states have just legalized recreational marijuana and are now working on enforcement, Colorado is trying to improve its existing legalization laws.

Longmont Democrat Rep. Jonathan Singer helped craft many of the state’s marijuana regulations and told CBS4 he’s “worried about what a Jeff Sessions attorney general is going to look like.”

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

This year, the Colorado legislature is looking to legislate so-called marijuana clubs and tighten laws to prevent legal grows from selling onto the black market.

Singer says all of that is now in jeopardy with Sessions poised to become the nation’s top law enforcement official.

“It puts a cloud over the entire session until we can figure out whether or not he’s confirmed,” Singer said.

Tom Downey, Denver’s former director of excise and licensing, says Sessions is putting Trump’s pro-jobs position at risk.

“It’s not just the direct industry that is threatened, it is everything around it,” he said.

Downey says by not clearly answering how he’d handle legalized pot, Sessions is constricting the states that already have it and threatening a repeal that would cut deeply into the economy.

“Folks in the industry don’t know. Folks who are lending money don’t know. Imagine being a landlord today,” Downey said.

While he was campaigning for president, Trump said he would not interfere with states that have legalized marijuana. Many are now wondering if that’s a promise he’ll keep.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia