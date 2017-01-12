COMING UP: Don't miss a live stream of Gov. John Hickenlooper's State of the State speech at 11 a.m. on CBSDenver.com (Watch Preview)

Roof Of Hotel Conference Room Collapses Under Heavy Snow

January 12, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Evacuation, Summit County, Village At Breckenridge Hotel, Village Hotel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – People who were supposed to be staying at a hotel in Breckenridge overnight had to find alternative lodging after heavy snow collapsed a conference center roof.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. the Village at Breckenridge Hotel, located on the 500 block of South Park Avenue.

No one was hurt, and no one was in the Ten Mile conference room when its roof gave way.

The hotel had to evacuate about 70 rooms from the surrounding buildings as a precaution.

Approximately 4 feet of snow has fallen in the mountain town in the last seven days.

