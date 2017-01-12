Report: Wade Phillips Going To Rams

January 12, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Gary Kubiak, Wade Phillips

DENVER (CBS4)– According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams.

Phillips, 69, was with the Broncos over the last two seasons and helped the team with their Super Bowl 50 victory.

Phillips will serve under new Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Just last week, Phillips tweeted out that he hoped to stay with the Broncos after former head coach Gary Kubiak announced he was leaving the team.

In addition to several jobs as a coordinator in the NFL, and stints as an interim head coach, Phillips has prior head coaching experience with Denver (1993-94), the Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), and the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia