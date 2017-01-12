Report: Wade Phillips Going To Rams

DENVER (CBS4)– According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams.

Phillips, 69, was with the Broncos over the last two seasons and helped the team with their Super Bowl 50 victory.

Phillips will serve under new Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Just last week, Phillips tweeted out that he hoped to stay with the Broncos after former head coach Gary Kubiak announced he was leaving the team.

Still hoping to be with Broncos,of course. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

In addition to several jobs as a coordinator in the NFL, and stints as an interim head coach, Phillips has prior head coaching experience with Denver (1993-94), the Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), and the Dallas Cowboys (2007-10).