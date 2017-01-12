More Affordable Housing Coming To Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4)– City leaders in Denver broke ground on a new affordable housing project on Thursday.

The Solis Townhomes will be built on Humboldt Street in the Cole Neighborhood.

The development will provide 11 moderate income families the chance to purchase and own their own homes.

Construction is slated to wrap up later this year. Residents are eager to move in.

“We can’t wait for it to get done!” said Jackie Bentley. “We’re just excited because it’s affordable for her now and she’s been looking for a long, long time.”

The townhomes are located just one block away from public transportation. Each unit is two stories with an unfinished basement.