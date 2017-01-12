COMING UP: Don't miss "The Making of 'Patriots Day'" at 6:30 p.m. on CBS4 (Check TV Schedule)

Let The Shredding Begin, Ruby Hill Rail Yard Opens

January 12, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Denver Parks, Ruby Hill, Ruby Hill Rail Yard, Skiing, Winter Park Resort

DENVER (CBS4) – Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2017 season.

The recent cold weather has been enough to allow volunteers from Denver Parks and Winter Park Resort to start making snow.

It features up to ten rails and boxes, all of varying configurations and skill levels.

“This is a very unique and creative program that gives our residents and visitors, especially kids, an opportunity to enjoy skiing and snowboarding at an urban terrain park in their back yard,” said Happy Haynes, the Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

First opening in 2007, this is the rail yard’s 11th year.

The yard is located off of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. It is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and is lighted from dusk until 9 p.m.

Weather permitting, the rail yard will be open until the end of February.

