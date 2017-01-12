Latest Forecast: Cold Front And Snow For Denver

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Good news for most of the state in the wind department for Thursday. Winds will be a lot weaker than they have been for the last several days! The Jet Stream has shifted just enough to relax the wind profile across the central Rockies. There is still a westerly flow that will keep snow going in the mountains and west. But, overall things will be a lot less windy as we work our way through the week.

There is a cold front that will back across Denver metro area late morning with cooler air and light snow. At this point it looks like the Denver metro area will see a half-inch or less with close to an inch in some of our foothill suburbs. Snow should move out of the Front Range during the evening hours. Making way for a cool but, dry Friday.

Snow will continue in the mountains as another surge of moisture will move from Utah into the state keeping some wind and snow flowing. This will keep travel advisories and avalanche warnings in place through Thursday night.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.