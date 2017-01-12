Investigators Work To Determine Whether Gun Store Thefts Linked

January 12, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, ATF, Brighton, Littleton, South Platte Tactical

By Andrea Flores

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– South Platte Tactical in Brighton was closed for business Thursday, after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives asked the owner to audit his merchandise and make sure more guns aren’t missing.

“This is just a sign of the times here,” said South Platte Tactical Owner, Jacob McIntosh.

Surveillance video shows four thieves stealing 40 guns from the Brighton store over the weekend.

The ATF is investigating whether the Brighton burglary could be related to similar smash and grab burglaries up and down the front range.

The investigation includes a case as far back as June, when burglars broke into Colorado Gun Broker in Jefferson County, smashed glass cases, and got away with 29 handguns.

It also includes a smash and grab attempt at Denver Guns and Ammo in Littleton as recently as Thursday morning.

“I’d like to see them go to jail, and I’d like my guns back,” McIntosh said.
While it’s unclear if there’s a connection between the cases, McIntosh is working with the ATF to make sure they catch the crooks.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

