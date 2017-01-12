Drunk Driver Who Rear-Ended Deputy Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The drunk driver who crashed into an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy last winter was sentenced on Thursday.

David Martinez rear-ended the deputy while he was stopped at a red light. Sgt. Aaron Pataluna suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck and a concussion.

The vehicle driven by Martinez was traveling more than 90 mph and his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Martinez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The judge cited his previous DUI record as part of the consideration for the sentence.