Colorado Lawmaker Wants To Eliminate Tampon Tax

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s 2017 legislative session is underway, and one of the more unusual new proposals from a lawmaker that’s set to be introduced involves feminine sanitary products.

Pocketbook issues are always popular at the state Capitol, but Rep. Susan Lontine, a Democrat who represents Denver, has a new one — a bill to repeal the tax on tampons.

“I think the original thought by the folks who originally taxed them — probably all men — felt that this was a luxury and people didn’t absolutely need it, so why not tax it?,” Lontine said.

“Well, some people do need it, it’s not a luxury, and I don’t think it’s fair that women, who historically make less than men do and generally pay more for some items than men do, should have to pay an extra tax on something that’s a necessity for us.”

Colorado is one of approximately 40 states where there’s a tax on tampons. A year ago President Barack Obama said it seems “sensible” to start changing that across the country.

Lontine said her office started receiving emails recently from citizens wanting to abolish the tax.